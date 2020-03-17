Two trillion dollar asset bailout program needed - Guggenheim's Minerd

"Given the size of our economy relative to where it was 10–15 years ago, it would probably be appropriate for Congress to pass a TARP-style program of $2T," says Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd.

Alongside, Minerd suggests the Fed re-introduce a TALF-like program (Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility).

The biggest risk is that politicians don't want to be accused of 2008-2010-style bailouts, and thus won't act with necessary speed. "This is the scenario that leads to global depression," says Minerd. He's putting those odds at 10%-20%.