Wanda Sports Group completes refinancing; shares +23%

Wanda Sports Group (WSG +22.4% ) signed a $240M senior term loan facility agreement with Credit Suisse AG.

The term of the new facility is 364 days. The pricing will initially be LIBOR plus an applicable margin, and the term is subject to certain mandatory prepayment terms.

The new term loan facility to refinance and prepay its existing senior 364-day term loan facility, dated March 15, 2019.

Mr. Brian Liao, Global CFO: "The new facility provides the Company with additional financial flexibility, while allowing it to take advantage of the current favorable interest rate environment to lower interest costs".