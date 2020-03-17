Eton Pharma up 6% on positive ET-101 data

Thinly traded nano cap Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON +6.1% ) is up, albeit on turnover of only 46K shares, on the heels of positive results from a bioequivalence study of ET-101, an oral solution formulation of anti-seizure and anti-migraine med topiramate.

Results in healthy male subjects under fasting conditions showed the bioequivalence of ET-101 to solid topiramate.

Results from a food effect study showed that the bioavailability of ET-101 was not impacted by food.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q3.