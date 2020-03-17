"Looking at sending checks to Americans immediately" - Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is working with the Senate and House on a "big, bold" fiscal stimulus package that includes relief to the American worker as well as the most hard-hit industries.

They're talking about loan guarantees to such industries as airlines and hotels, Mnuchin said.

They're also considering a stimulus package for American worker, which Mnuchin likened to "business interruption insurance" for the American worker, which means sending checks to Americans immediately — within the next two weeks, he said.

The Treasury Department is also increasing the deferral of payments to the IRS to $300B from $200B previously, said at the White House's coronavirus media briefing.

The S&P 500 is now up 6% .

Update at 12:08 PM ET: "We absolutely believe in keeping the markets open," Mnuchin said when asked if markets would be closed, although "we may get to a point where we shorten the hours."

The commercial paper funding facility the Fed announced earlier today will add $1T of potential liquidity, Mnuchin said.

12:14 PM President Trump said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can build a "lot of" temporary medical facilities "fairly quickly if we need them."

12:22 PM: Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, urges the younger generation to stop gathering in public places where they may be spreading coronavirus, even if they're non-symptomatic. Otherwise, the virus will keep spreading.