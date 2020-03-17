Insteel Industries acquires assets of Strand-Tech Manufacturing for $22.5M

Insteel Industries (IIIN +17.6% ) subsidiary, Insteel Wire Products Company, has acquired all of the assets of Strand-Tech Manufacturing, Inc. (STM) for $22.5M. The transaction was funded from cash on hand.

Strand-Tech Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of prestressed concrete strand for concrete construction applications. For the twelve months ended February 2, 2020, STM's sales were $29M.

Insteel acquired, among other assets, STM's facility located in Summerville, South Carolina, which it plans to close. Insteel expects to recover ~$8M of its initial investment in STM through the sale of the facility and the avoidance of future capital outlays.

Insteel expects to record a restructuring charge of ~$1.8M in connection with the closure of the facility.