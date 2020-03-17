Apple closes retail stores 'until further notice'

On Saturday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced it would close all of its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27 to help reduce the risk of coronavirus.

The tech giant has now updated its website to say the closures will extend "until further notice."

Earlier today, a couple of bulls - aiming to keep up with the price action (down) - trimmed price targets. Jefferies' Kyle McNealy cut to $320 from $370, but said the fiscal 2021 picture remains bright, with "multiple catalysts" remaining intact.

Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty cut to $328 from $368, but calls Apple an "attractive post-virus recovery play," thanks to the upcoming 5G iPhone and pent-up demand.