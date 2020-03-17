Disney joins store closures amid outbreak

Walt Disney (DIS +1.7% ) is closing all North American stores temporarily "in an abundance of caution," falling in line with a spate of retail closures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stores are closed today. The closures will include closing hotels in Walt Disney World and the company's Vero Beach resort, by March 20.

The company had already closed its North American parks and Paris park until at least month's end.

It will continue to run its online shop in the meantime.

Shares have turned higher along with the broader market, after a down morning amid analyst target cuts.