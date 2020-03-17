Utilities break out to big gains, as sector relatively insulated from downturn

The utilities sector (XLU +10.5% ) is today's clear market leader, as stable higher-yielding companies begin to attract investors in a volatile market trying to rebound from heavy selling.

Among notable movers: EIX +14.9% , XEL +13.4% , CMS +13.2% , SO +12.9% , AEE +12.5% , ED +12.5% , D +12.4% , SRE +11.7% , WEC +10.9% .

The utilities sector is overwhelmingly domestic and largely insulated from virus-related economic dislocation, both because power and gas demand are not likely to be hurt too much during the current crisis - except for some industrial plants - and utilities earn a regulated return on their assets, Bloomberg's Liam Denning notes.

"The sector displays a comforting lack of correlation with GDP growth over the long term," Denning writes. "For this strangest of times... poles and wires still look like a decent place to hide out."

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, SDP, PUI, PSCU, FLYT, JHMU, FUGAX, BUYN