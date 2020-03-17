Penn National Gaming ends casino expansion projects

Penn National Gaming (PENN +3.2% ) says it will be suspending construction on its planned Hollywood Casino Morgantown and Hollywood Casino York Category 4 facilities in Pennsylvania.

"We also believe it's prudent to revisit any and all capital expenditure commitments in order to help preserve liquidity in light of the impact of COVID-19 on our business," says Penn CEO Jay Snowden.

The $111M Hollywood Casino Morgantown was expected to open in November of this year and the $120M Hollywood Casino York at the York Galleria Mall was anticipated to open by year end.

Source: Press Release