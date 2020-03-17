Solar industry 'crisis' amid coronavirus disruptions, U.S. trade group says

The coronavirus is threatening project schedules in the U.S. solar industry (TAN +6.6% ), the Solar Energy Industries Association says, following a year in which the sector topped natural gas as the country's top new power source.

Fallout has hurt both supply chains and demand in the fast-growing industry, and SEIA president Abigail Ross Hopper says the trade group's annual market report's projection of 47% growth in 2020 will be ratcheted down in the coming weeks and months.

In addition to disruptions to supplies of components such as panels and inverters, solar firms also face labor shortages as Americans are asked to limit social contacts to reduce the spread of the virus or are forced to stay home due to school closures, Hopper said.

In the rooftop solar market, homeowners may be putting large investments on hold, she adds.

The industry has 10 GW of utility-scale projects currently under construction, the report says, after the U.S. solar industry installed 13.3 GW of capacity last year.

