ArcelorMittal to cut Italy steel production

ArcelorMittal (MT -0.9% ) will temporarily cut production and shut down several operations in Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak, local union Fiom says.

The company confirms production will be reduced at Taranto, with the workforce cut by more than half to ~3,800.

Separately, Nippon Steel says its joint venture with ArcelorMittal has signed a $5.15B loan agreement with Japanese banks.

The 10-year-term loan would be used to refinance their acquisition of Essar Steel India, now known as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.