Guess Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $851.19M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.