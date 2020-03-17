Punishment continues in mREIT space

Sector giants Annaly Capital (NLY +0.1% ) and AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.6% ) are holding up decently (on a relative basis), but the rest of the sector trades as if headed for extinction.

Recognizing the seizing up of the commercial paper market, the Fed earlier today set up a commercial paper funding facility. While this may not be of any direct assistance to mREITs, it shows the Fed's willingness to make sure lending is available for good assets.

Nevertheless, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is down another 18% , and has now lost about 60% of its value over the past month. Other players: PennyMac Mortgage (PMT -20.6% ), AG Mortgage (MITT -13.6% ), Anworth Mortgage (ANH -10.8% ), Dynex Capital (DX -7.4% ), MFA Financial (MFA -10.3% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT -20.4% ), Western Asset (WMC -8.8% ), Two Harbors (TWO -5.5% ).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT