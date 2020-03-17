Lyft suspends shared rides

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is suspending Shared rides across all of its markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company statement: "Lyft is pausing Shared rides across all of our markets. The health and safety of the Lyft community is our top priority, and we’re dedicated to doing what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and base our actions on official guidance."

Earlier this month, Lyft said passengers avoiding public transportation due to the outbreak were helping its business. Management then reiterated its Q1 guidance.

Related: Earlier today, rival Uber suspended its pooled rides in the U.S. and Canada, citing the coronavirus.