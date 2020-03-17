Five Below Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $687.2M (+14.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIVE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.