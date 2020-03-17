ATI Technologies realigns business portfolio

Allegheny Technologies (ATI +5.4% ) announces realignment of its business segments, to accelerate profitable growth.

ATI will now report in two business segments: a streamlined High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) segment and the new Advanced Alloys & Solutions ((AA&S)) segment.

Company expects this business realignment to generate total annualized operational and commercial synergies of ~$7M by year-end 2021 and $15M by year-end 2022.

During 1Q20, ATI expects to record a charge of ~$8M, for voluntary retirement program. Once fully implemented, these combined cost reduction programs will generate annualized benefits of $14M.

Restated segment financial information available in Form 8-K filed on March 17, 2020.