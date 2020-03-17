General Mills Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.21B (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.