Baozun Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393M (+22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.