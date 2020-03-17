Now not showing: Disney's Black Widow on May 1

Disney (DIS -0.9%) has postponed the May 1 release date of Black Widow without setting a new release date. The development is hardly a surprise with most theaters closed for the next two weeks and likely longer than that.
Pushing Black Widow to later in the year could have a "cascading effect" on the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release calendar, according to Boxoffice.com's Shawn Robbins.
There's also the question of what the movie theater landscape will look like when the coronavirus outbreak is controlled. AMC Entertainment (AMC -7.3%), Marcus Corporation (MCS -12.8%) and Cinemark (CNK -17.1%) all dropped to new lows yesterday.