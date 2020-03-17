Now not showing: Disney's Black Widow on May 1

Disney (DIS -0.9% ) has postponed the May 1 release date of Black Widow without setting a new release date. The development is hardly a surprise with most theaters closed for the next two weeks and likely longer than that.

Pushing Black Widow to later in the year could have a "cascading effect" on the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe release calendar, according to Boxoffice.com's Shawn Robbins.