U.K. promises ~$400B in aid for businesses amid coronavirus emergency

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) rises 3.7% after U.K. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak says, "We will do whatever it takes" to help businesses struggling from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunak announced £330B ($398B) of government-backed loans and guarantees for British businesses.

“That means any businesses that needs access to cash ...will be able to access a government-backed loan,” he said.

Smaller business would get access to cash grants of up to £25,000. Also, mortgage providers would be able to provide a three-month mortgage holiday to those affected.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to avoid all unnecessary social contact and to stop going to pubs, restaurants, clubs and theaters.

The U.K. aid package follows similar measures in France, Italy, and Germany.

ETFs: EWU, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, ZGBR