Penn Virginia cuts capital expenditure budget by 30%

Penn Virginia (PVAC -28% ) reduces its 2020 capital budget by third from its original budget, with further reduction to its revised budget based on market conditions.

Penn Virginia currently expects to have one active rig beginning in April and through the balance of 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, Penn Virginia had cash of $7.8M on total debt of $562.4M

PVAC also restructured its oil hedge positions to move hedge positions from 2H 2021 into Q2 and Q4 2020, as a result, it is is currently hedged for more than 80% of its expected 2020 oil production under its reduced drilling program.

As of March 13, 2020, the mark-to-market value of commodity hedge position was ~$109M.