Restaurant sector upheaval continues

Investors are weeding through restaurant stocks to try to filter out the survivors from the chains that will have a hard time bouncing back from an extended period of low sales.

Gainers on the day include J. Alexander's Holdings (JAX +18.9% ), Luckin Coffee (LK +6.4% ), Wingstop (WING +8.1% ), Del Taco (TACO +1.3% ), Domino's Pizza (DPZ +4.7% )and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +5.6% ).

Decliners include Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -19.5% ), Jack in the Box (JACK -15.4% ), Wendy's (WEN -11.1% ), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN -9.4% ), Brinker International (EAT -16.6% ), Yum Brands (YUM -7.3% ) and Chipotle (CMG -6% ).