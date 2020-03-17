Restaurant sector upheaval continues

Investors are weeding through restaurant stocks to try to filter out the survivors from the chains that will have a hard time bouncing back from an extended period of low sales.
Gainers on the day include J. Alexander's Holdings (JAX +18.9%), Luckin Coffee (LK +6.4%), Wingstop (WING +8.1%), Del Taco (TACO +1.3%), Domino's Pizza (DPZ +4.7%)and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE +5.6%).
Decliners include Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -19.5%), Jack in the Box (JACK -15.4%), Wendy's (WEN -11.1%), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN -9.4%), Brinker International (EAT -16.6%), Yum Brands (YUM -7.3%) and Chipotle (CMG -6%).
Food suppliers are having another rough, with Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -26%), US Foods (USFD -13.3%) and Sysco (SYY -5.9%) all falling off. Uniform supplier Aramark (ARMK -12.3%) is also sharply lower.
Now read: Sysco: The Worst Is Over »