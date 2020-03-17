Chile lithium miners say production little changed by coronavirus

Top lithium miners in Chile have ramped up sanitary precautions at their Atacama salt flat mining operations to protect workers from the coronavirus, but say effects on production are minimal so far.

Albemarle (ALB +15% ) tells Reuters it told non-essential personnel to work from home and is limiting the number of non-essential contractors at its operations, but Chilean output had not been affected.

A top Albemarle executive said last week the company was nonetheless experiencing a "weak" Q1 in China, where most of the company's processing facilities and customers are located.