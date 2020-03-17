Amid sinking stock, Gray Television pulls Tegna bid

Gray Television (GTN +19.4% ) has withdrawn its bid for rival local broadcaster Tegna (TGNA +4% ) amid continuing fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, Reuters reports.

That comes amid a run down for Gray stock in the midst of the outbreak. From March 5 before the offer was reported until yesterday, Gray shares fell 41% (they're seeing a healthy rebound today).

Gray was one of three groups offering to buy Tegna for $8.5B including debt, though Gray had counted on its stock for part of its offer.