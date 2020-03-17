Marcus latest theater chain to suspend operations

Marcus Theatres (MCS -12.2%) is the latest movie-theater chain to order a temporary shutdown of its screens.
The closing takes aeffect starting today with the last showtime at 8:30 p.m.
It says "compensation and benefits support will be provided to many" of its 6,500 associates, and points and rewards earned through its loyalty program won't expire while theaters are closed.
Marcus is the fourth-largest movie chain in the United States. The top two - AMC (AMC -3.5%) and Regal (OTC:CNWGY) - have also closed their doors, while No. 3 Cinemark (CNK -20.8%) is holding out for now with reduced hours.