Gold bounces but silver again settles near 11-year lows

Gold prices end higher for the first time in six sessions, and miners move powerfully to the upside, with gains coinciding with the news that the Federal Reserve was establishing a lending facility to assist U.S. corporations in rolling over short-term debt.

The Fed action and "prospects that helicopter money is here" combined to boost gold, Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya says. "Near-zero interest rates, massive stimulus, and a fiscal response that includes direct payments and tax deferrals, should continue to drive gold higher."

April Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) closed +2.6% to $1,525.80/oz. after settling yesterday at its lowest price since last December, while May silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) briefly moved higher after the Fed news but then turned lower to settle -2.5% to $12.495/oz., their lowest since April 2009.

"The fact that the Fed is stepping in, they are putting out more liquidity in the market, has helped gold to trade higher. Gold is starting to act like how it should act," says Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Precious metals miners also are on the move: GOLD +9.4% , NEM +10.9% , KGC +12.9% , AUY +16.5% , IAG +17.1% , AEM +6.9% , WPM +7.6% , AU +5.4% , SBSW +11.3% , AG +14.4% , EXK +25.2% , PAAS +11% .

