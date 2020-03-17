Averages cling to modest bounce in session's last hour

Normally a 4.5% advance for the S&P 500 would be considered a face-ripper, but these days it's barely worth noting.

The Nasdaq is up just shy of 5% , and the Dow 3.7% .

The Fed earlier today opened a commercial paper lending facility. On the fiscal side, there were a lot of big promises, including immediate checks being sent out to the citizenry.

Oil is plumbing new lows, down 6.25% to $26.91 per barrel, and gold's bounce is about as modest as that for stocks.

In other news, NY residents are preparing for an imminent shelter-in-place order, and the EU has agreed to shut down its external borders.