White House stimulus plan could add up to $1.2T in spending

The Trump administration is discussing a fiscal stimulus plan that could add up to as much as $1.2T in spending, in its efforts to help mitigate the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal aid package, described by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, would include $300B of small business loans, $200B stabilization, and two rounds of $250B worth of checks.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, in speaking with reporters, says the Senate will pass the House bill soon. He also said he has created task forces for more aid bills.

Nasdaq rises 4.3%, S&P 500 +3.9%, Dow +3.0%.

Treasury selloff continues; 10-year yield rises 28 points to 1.02%.

