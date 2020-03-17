Long-term Treasury yields surge higher

The 10-year Treasury yield is up a full 28 basis points to 1.015% this afternoon after the Fed made another move to support markets, and the Trump administration promised a sizable fiscal stimulus package (details to come).

The moves have helped along a relatively modest bounce in banks and the broader market (S&P 500 up 4.1% ).

The economic outlook, however, remains weak, with NY seemingly only hours away from ordering its citizenry locked down, and the EU a short while ago announcing a closing of its external borders.