Truist, BofA, U.S. Bancorp garner Outperform rating by Baird

Baird analyst David George gets more bullish on banks, upgrading Truist Financial (TFC +4.3% ), Bank of America (BAC +6.6% ), and U.S. Bancorp (USB +1.5% ) to Outperform.

Sees 30%-50% upside in bank stocks if investors can ride out the economic impact of coronavirus in 2020.

Bank of America's leading and diversified franchise along with its responsible growth strategy "should deliver than most in a tough in a tough environment," George writes.

Truist has a "great Southeastern footprint, unique earnings growth opportunity" with the SunTrust merger-of-equals.

US Bancorp has better relative expense and risk management discipline with higher fee exposure.

Though the "drawdown is clearly impossible to bottom tick," writes George, "the outcome is becoming binary though —banks are priced for an extended recession and increasingly offer a near free call option on recovery."