Hess Midstream to cut capex by $200M over two years
Mar. 17, 2020 3:49 PM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)HESMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Hess Midstream (HESM -14.8%) says it is cutting its capital budget and lowering investor expectations for 2020, bracing for lower volumes of crude oil, natural gas and produced water to be sent through its networks.
- Hess Midstream is reducing its 2020 expansion capital by ~$75M, or 20%, to $260M from previously announced guidance, primarily due to fewer expected well connects and the deferral or cancellation of certain gas compression activities.
- The company also plans to cut expected 2021 expansion capex by ~$125M, or 55%, from its previous plan to $100M.
- Hess Midstream also trims FY 2020 net income guidance to $420M-$440M and 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $690M-$710M, a 4% reduction at the midpoint from prior guidance, due to lower expected throughput volumes resulting from basin-wide lower rig activity.