Montage Resources executes renegotiated gas gathering deal

Montage Resources (MR +4.9% ) says it completed the renegotiation of existing gas gathering contracts with an unnamed midstream partner into a single new consolidated gas gathering agreement, which it says will enhance cash operating margins.

Montage says the deal ensures a dedicated gatherer for its Marcellus Ohio development with a significantly improved fee structure from prior agreements for all existing and future development.

The company also says it increased its 2020 natural gas hedges and now has 64% of its projected natural gas production in 2020 hedged with an average floor price of ~$2.63/MMbtu.