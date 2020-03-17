Dow's China business rebounding as coronavirus eases, CEO says

Dow Inc. (DOW +21% ) finishes at the top of today's S&P 500 leaderboard after CEO Jim Fitterling expressed optimism about the ability of the country and the U.S. economy to recover from the coronavirus.

"Our demand is good right now," Fitterling told CNBC's Jim Cramer last night. "In fact, the last two weeks we've seen our demand in China bounce back... I think that tells us that we can see the same thing wash through the economy here."

Fitterling said the company has taken ample steps to protect its $0.70/share quarterly dividend, paying down nearly $3B in debt and beginning the year with more than $2B in cash on hand.

Dow shares fell 14.4% yesterday and fell nearly 60% YTD before today's move.