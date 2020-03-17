FedEx +8% after earnings beat

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reports operating margin plunged to 2.8% of sales in FQ2 from 5.8% a year ago due to a variety of factors.

The headwinds cited by the shipper include weaker global economic conditions amid coronavirus, higher self-insurance accruals, an unfavorable variable incentive compensation comparison, increased FedEx Ground costs from expanded service offerings, the loss of business from a large customer, a continuing mix shift to lower-yielding services and a more competitive pricing environment. The company says the headwinds were partially offset by the benefits from volume growth at FedEx Ground, an additional operating weekday, increased yields at FedEx Freight and the shifting of Cyber Week into December.

The shipper is pulling FY20 guidance due to the global pandemic.

Shares of FedEx are up 7.71% AH to $102.00

Previously: FedEx EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (March 17)