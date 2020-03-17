Safehold starts stock offering, concurrent private placement

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) starts a public offering of 900,000 shares of its common stock.

Concurrent with the offering, Safehold will sell to iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a private placement a number of shares of common stock equal to the 66% of the total number of shares sold in the offering and the private placement up to a maximum amount of $80M at the public offering price.

Intends to grant a greenshoe option for up to an additional 135,000 shares.

Intends to use the net proceeds to make additional ground lease investments and for general business purposes.