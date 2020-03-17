MongoDB -5.7% on wider FY loss forecast

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) -5.7% reports Q4 beats with 45% Y/Y revenue growth. Subscriber revenue totaled $117.8M (+46% Y/Y), and service revenue was $5.67M (+17%).

MDB used $8.6M of cash in the quarter, leading to a negative FCF of $10.9M.

The company ended the quarter with $987M in cash and equivalents.

Leadership change: Co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz will step down from his role and the board, effective July 10. Horowitz will continue to serve as a technical advisor to the company.

For Q1, MDB sees revenue of $119-121M (includes a $1-2M coronavirus hit; consensus: $115.14M) and loss per share of $0.22 to $0.25 (consensus: $0.24 loss).

For FY21, the company expects $510-530M in revenue ($15-26M coronavirus impact; consensus: $525.62M) and loss per share of $1.23 to $1.40 (consensus: $0.78 loss).

