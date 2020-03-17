Shortening trading hours would 'make no sense': CME CEO

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy says he was "quite surprised" to hear that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is coordinating with the NYSE on possiblty shortening trading hours.

"Shorter hours make no sense," he said. "Financial markets are critical to managing risk and ensuring the resilience of the U.S. and global economies. Therefore, they must remain open, especially during this unprecedented crisis when news, information and events are changing at such a rapid pace."

Furthermore, shortening U.S. trading hours wouldn't reduce volatility since the markets are global, he said.