Stocks rally on stimulus hopes following yesterday's selloff

Stocks recouped roughly a third of yesterday's huge losses, as investors cheered Trump administration plans that could inject $1T into the U.S. economy to cushion the blow of the coronavirus.

The Dow briefly dipped below 20K in early trade before recovering to close +5.2% , while the S&P surged +6% and the Nasdaq jumped +6.2% .

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the government is considering a fiscal stimulus package that includes directly sending checks to Americans in the next two weeks, and tax deferments of as much as $10M for corporations and up to $1M for individuals in payments to the IRS.

The Federal Reserve weighed in with a lending facility to support short-term commercial debt markets, a move aimed at reassuring companies that they will have access to short-term funds, which could help banks lend in the longer term.

Today's rally was oriented toward the defensive sectors, including utilities ( +13.1% ), consumer staples ( +8.4% ) and real estate ( +6.9% ).

U.S. Treasury yields jumped in reaction to the day's news, with the 10-year rate soaring 27 bps to break back to 1% and the two-year yield adding 8 bps to 0.45%.