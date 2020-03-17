Stocks rally on stimulus hopes following yesterday's selloff

Stocks recouped roughly a third of yesterday's huge losses, as investors cheered Trump administration plans that could inject $1T into the U.S. economy to cushion the blow of the coronavirus.
The Dow briefly dipped below 20K in early trade before recovering to close +5.2%, while the S&P surged +6% and the Nasdaq jumped +6.2%.
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the government is considering a fiscal stimulus package that includes directly sending checks to Americans in the next two weeks, and tax deferments of as much as $10M for corporations and up to $1M for individuals in payments to the IRS.
The Federal Reserve weighed in with a lending facility to support short-term commercial debt markets, a move aimed at reassuring companies that they will have access to short-term funds, which could help banks lend in the longer term.
Today's rally was oriented toward the defensive sectors, including utilities (+13.1%), consumer staples (+8.4%) and real estate (+6.9%).
U.S. Treasury yields jumped in reaction to the day's news, with the 10-year rate soaring 27 bps to break back to 1% and the two-year yield adding 8 bps to 0.45%.
WTI crude oil settled at new four-year lows, -6.1% to $26.95/bbl.