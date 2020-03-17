Addus not quite there with 2019 financials

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announces that it was unable to file its 2019 annual report today due to a disagreement with its prior auditor concerning a previously unrecorded adjustment in estimating the collectability of total revenue. The adjustment, about $10M - 12M in the aggregate for the periods 2009 - 2018, would not impact reported cash flow ops for those years.

Its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, agrees with management on the issue and plans to re-audit the company's financial statements for the years 2017 and 2018. Tomorrow's earnings call has been postponed as a result.

On an unaudited basis, Q4 GAAP net income was $10.7M (-58%) and non-GAAP net income was $11.4M (-68%).

Reported EPS and non-GAAP EPS was $0.68 (-62%) and $0.73 (-71%), respectively.

COVID-19 actions: The company has formed a task force that meets daily (management meets twice daily) to address the relevant issues. Policies being implemented include social distancing, health monitoring and care coordination.