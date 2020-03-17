ESPN's sports-free plan: News, classics, 'stunt' programming

With so many sports on hiatus amid a virus-related shutdown, what's ESPN (NYSE:DIS) to do with all the airtime it's built up?

An interview with programming exec Burke Magnus points to the roadmap: Its plan is a mix of breaking news, classic games packaged into mini-marathons, and some "stunt event programming."

ESPN has two goals, he says: to cover the active sports world (virus effects, NFL free agency); and one "aimed at looking ahead to entertain fans through fun, compelling archival content and/or themed and stunt event programming that will provide a diversion at a time that there are virtually no other live sports to watch."

Mini-marathons of teams' games or classic contests may require some new rights discussions.

And while some viewers have clamored for a high-profile documentary about basketball legend Michael Jordan, ESPN says it can't accelerate the broadcast date (currently June) for The Last Dance until production is done.