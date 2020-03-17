Qiagen to ramp up production of RNA extraction kits for coronavirus tests

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) plans to significantly increase its global production capacity of RNA extraction kits used with molecular diagnostic tests to detect nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing COVID-19. Its aim is to able to produce kits for over 10M tests per month by the end of June and 20M tests per month by year-end. Its historical capacity has been ~1.5M test per month.

Management expects to receive CE-IVD clearance for its SARS-CoV-2 Panel test for use on QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing in the next few days. It is working with the FDA on an Emergency Use Authorization for the U.S.