Smartsheet +1% after Q4 beats

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) +1.1% reports upside Q4 results with revenue up 51% Y/Y.
Calculated billings grew 58% Y/Y to $101.5M.
Operating cash flow was negative $42K with negative FCF of $3.6M.
Subscription revenue grew 53% Y/Y to $71.1M, and professional services revenue was up 31% to $7.5M.
Smartsheet ended the quarter with about 84K domain-based customers, which included 350 customers with ACV of $100K or more, up 138% Y/Y.
For Q1, SMAR sees revenue of $82-83M (consensus: $81.76M) and a loss per share of $0.19 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.15 loss).
For FY21, the company expects revenue of $373-378M (consensus: $375.6M) and a loss per share of $0.55-0.62 (consensus: $0.53 loss).
