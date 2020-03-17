Smartsheet +1% after Q4 beats

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) +1.1% reports upside Q4 results with revenue up 51% Y/Y.

Calculated billings grew 58% Y/Y to $101.5M.

Operating cash flow was negative $42K with negative FCF of $3.6M.

Subscription revenue grew 53% Y/Y to $71.1M, and professional services revenue was up 31% to $7.5M.

Smartsheet ended the quarter with about 84K domain-based customers, which included 350 customers with ACV of $100K or more, up 138% Y/Y.

For Q1, SMAR sees revenue of $82-83M (consensus: $81.76M) and a loss per share of $0.19 to $0.21 (consensus: $0.15 loss).

For FY21, the company expects revenue of $373-378M (consensus: $375.6M) and a loss per share of $0.55-0.62 (consensus: $0.53 loss).

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.