Intercontinental Exchange platforms are operating normally

Intercontinential Exchange (NYSE:ICE) says its platforms are operating and functioning normally and its business continuity plans are in place to ensure ongoing operations of its businesses.

Most ICE employees are working in an alternating office and remote work framework — complying, as necessary, with local government mandates and social distancing directives — and have ceased all travel for work-related activity and continue to focus on customer needs.

The NYSE Group’s five equity and two options exchanges remain fully functional and operating as designed.

The NYSE trading floor, as well as our options floors in New York and San Francisco, remain open and operating. Members of the trading floor community, exercising their human judgement over trades, play a vital role in reducing volatility of individual stocks during historic fluctuations in the market, ICE says.

Its futures exchanges and clearing houses continue to operate normally.

Data Services continues to deliver and support offerings including evaluated bond prices, real-time exchange data,and fixed income indices.