Greif posts business update

Greif (NYSE:GEF) says its consolidated financial performance for quarter to date is in line with to slightly better than internally forecasted results.

"While the ultimate financial impact of COVID-19 is uncertain, difficult to project and could negatively impact the company's consolidated financial performance during the rest of the fiscal year, to date COVID-19 has not had a material adverse effect on Greif that would cause a modification of its Fiscal 2020 financial guidance ($3.55 to $3.91 Class A earnings per share before adjustments) that was published on February 26, 2020."

Source: Press Release