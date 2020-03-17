Boeing confirms full draw of $13.8B loan facility

It was reported a few days ago that Boeing (NYSE:BA) was planning on fully utilizing its recently inked $13.8B loan facility, and the company this evening confirms it's done just that.

Reuters reports Boeing has told the government it needs significant support to meet its liquidity needs, and is seeking billions in loan-guarantees and other assistance.

The company thinks of this as more an industry bailout, noting 70% of its revenue typically flows through to suppliers.