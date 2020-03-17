Fox was unloading 5% stake with Roku block

Mystery solved: A 6M-share block of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) that came on the block late yesterday was Fox Corp. (FOX], FOXA) looking to unload its 5% stake.
Morgan Stanley put up its own capital to take the shares off Fox's hands, the WSJ notes, and sold the block for $58/share before today's open.
Then Roku rebounded 8.8% today to land at $69.46.
Fox was a pre-IPO investor, Roku notes, and has built a number of streaming channels on its platform, and "we look forward to continued partnership" (notwithstanding a little pre-Super Bowl tiff).
Fox rose today (FOX +2.6%, FOXA +4.7%).