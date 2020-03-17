Dover to acquire German manufacturer of flow measurement devices

Dover agrees to acquire Em-tec GmbH, a German designer and manufacturer of flow measurement devices for medical and bio-pharmaceutical applications.

Following the close of the transaction, Em-tec will become part of the PSG business unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

The addition of Em-tec further expands Dover's reach into biopharma and other hygienic applications , as well as enhances its flow control portfolio, with flow rate sensors.

Deal terms were not disclosed, and is expected to close in Q2 2020.