WPX Energy to cut 2020 capex by ~25%

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) says it is reducing its 2020 capital spending plan by $400M, or ~25%, to $1.275B-$1.4B, with the flexibility to cut further.

WPX says the revised plan will still maintain its current oil production of ~150K bbl/day for the rest of this year, which will benefit from the acquisition of Felix Energy.

Based on the revised capital plan and current strip pricing, WPX expects to generate at least $150M of free cash flow in 2020, not including savings for potential service price deflation.

The company also says it has no significant debt maturity due until August 2023.