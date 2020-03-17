Cinemark joins rivals in closing movie theaters

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) has capitulated to the ongoing sweep of coronavirus effects, temporarily closing all 345 of its U.S. theaters effective tomorrow.

“The decision to close our U.S. theaters was incredibly tough, but we know it is the right thing to do as global coronavirus concerns continue to escalate," says CEO Mark Zoradi.

It's extending expiration of Cinemark Movie Rewards points to June 30 and pausing all memberships to its Movie Club subscription service.

Cinemark, with the third-most screens in the U.S., was the last holdout among top theater chains to do a full closure: Regal and AMC had shuttered all theaters, and No. 4 chain Marcus said today it would close.