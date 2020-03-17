Germany is willing to consider joint EU bond

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she's ready to consider joint debt issuance to help deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe raised the idea on a videoconference among 27 EU leaders on Tuesday, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Later Merkel told reporters that she was happy for her finance chief, Olaf Scholz, to explore the proposal with other ministers.

The development that Merkel is willing to discuss the possibility shows how concerned leaders are about the recession they're facing and the damage it may inflict on the finances of weaker EU members.

Germany had refused to entertain the idea of joint EU debt during the height of the financial crisis.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE

ETFs: EUFN, EUFL